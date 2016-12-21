VMUG Advantage features EVALExperience, now with the latest VMware vSphere 6.5 inside!

I was recently in touch with a VMware contact about the issue with VMUG Advantage's aging code, not offering folks the latest vSphere 6.5 version released on Nov 15, 2016. It appears that problem has now been solved, announced today actually, have a look!

Out with the old (now broken) URL:

and in with the new:

Not sure who fixed this or if I had anything to do with it, but doesn't matter, it's now ready, just in time for the many folks rebuilding their home labs during their holiday time off. While upgrading your ESXi and VCSA has gotten easier, it's still a lot nicer to get the latest bits in the first place. By the way, any 6.0 license keys you have work fine with 6.5 too.

Since I've headed more toward production use of my home lab gear, I've actually ponied up the bigger bucks for an academic edition of vSphere 6. It lets me download the very latest code the day it's released, including 6.5, helping me promptly bring you articles like this. But for most folks, the $200 USD to avoid those 60 day trial time bombs for a year is reason enough to get VMUG Advantage. Note that EVALExperience is just one of the many benefits:

EVALExperience

365-day evaluation license for personal use in a non-production environment.

Click here to learn more about EVALExperience.

365-day evaluation license for personal use in a non-production environment. Click here to learn more about EVALExperience. 20% Discount on VMware Training Classes

20% Discount on VMware Certification Exams

$500 IBM SoftLayer Cloud Credit

35% Discount on VMware Lab Connect

$100 Discount on VMworld Attendance

50% Discount on VMware Software Licenses

Details on how to register for EVALExperience found here. Keep in mind that attending a local VMUG for free can get you the opportunity to purchase your VMUG Member Plus Advantage at $20 off the regular pricing seen below.

For all those details about this offering that has made all the difference for so many folks, have a look at my original article here: