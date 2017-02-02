Veeam Vanguards 2017 announced, proudly entering my 3rd year with so many friends

VMware's Tech Summitt 2017 internal kickoff event, at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Feb 01 2017. Happened to have an appropriate shirt.

These individuals have been nominated as Veeam Vanguards. A Veeam Vanguard represents our brand to the highest level in many of the different technology communities in which we engage. These individuals are chosen for their acumen, engagement and style in their activities on and offline.

Monday, January 30 2017 - Day started with my flight from home to Las Vegas was delayed, so I rebooked everything. Next, my ride to the airport was late, causing me to nearly miss my flight. Relieved when I finally got to Las Vegas for an internal VMware kickoff event this week, time to stand in a long hotel check-in line, with a moment to check my phone. What a nice surprise, a warm and welcoming email from Veeam's Rick Vanover, aka Rickotron, aka @RickVanover. Yes, it's my honor to have been accepted into the Veeam Vanguard Program, for the 3rd year now!

One of the things that really makes the program special is the way it connected me directly to the people behind the company called Veeam. Even better, there's some

quality swag

access to pre-release and GA code

a special Slack channel

special webinars

a trip to the annual VeeamON conference, which I've been unable to attend.

The guy at Veeam who worked so hard to launch the Veeam Vanguard Program back in 2015, see more about Rick here, and my many Veeam articles that relate to use in the home lab related posts. I've also gotten to know both Clint Wycoff and Mike Resseler pretty well too, always fun talking to any of these guys.

Recently, two exciting Veeam releases arrived!

Update 1 for Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 is here, bringing full support for VMware vSphere 6.5 Update 1 for Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 is here, bringing full support for VMware vSphere 6.5 and several enhancements for Veeam Backup & Replication and Veeam ONE 9.5! Here are all the details >> http://vee.am/wieAJw

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows

Formerly known as Veeam Endpoint Backup, it's good to note that I've already done a backup and restore using this just-released Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows, as I was working out a Samsung 960 M.2 NVMe issue. Yep, worked great! TinkerTry at VMworld 2015 - Veeam Endpoint Backup FREE update by Rick Vanover HD Sep 3, 2015 10:09 AM

The biggest benefit for me and my readers has been the way the Veeam Vanguard program has led to connections with so many other bloggers and IT Professionals, across the globe.

42u.ca Matt that IT Guy @MattThatITGuy

Super helpful guy who kindly offered to help me in the blogger area of VMworld 2016. He even hung out with my Xeon D SuperServer rig while I stepped away to do some video interviews. The same Matt who actually seems to enjoy my "Moon and Venus at the Venetian" tweet, full resolution unedited original here.

Don't miss Matt's definitive article:

Insight into the Veeam Vanguard program

Nov 05 2016 by Matt Crape at 42u.ca "Racking & Stacking in a Cloud-based World"

vBrain.info/about Austrian Virtualization Power @Fred_vBrain

Does he really need an intro? Just have a look at his list of certifications.

thenicholson.com/contact Virtual Ramblings @Lost_Signal

Senior Technical Marketing Architect at VMware. Co-host of the fantastic Virtually Speaking Podcast with Pete Fletcha!

Late last night was my only photo opportunity with John, and not my best look, but hey, really cool that he spent time this weekgeeking out over NVMe with me, and that I got to attend his vSAN sessions.

virtuallifestyle.nl/about Virtual Lifestyle @jpiscaer

A big Intel Xeon D-1500 fan, and VMUG leader from The Netherlands. Joep is the creator of the Open HomeLab Project, with all sorts of detailed information on puting together your own Xeon D-1500 based system:

openhomelab.org/index.php?title=Supermicro_Xeon_D-1500



He also wrote this game-changing post:

Running a virtual gaming rig using a Xeon D server, a GFX 750Ti, PCI passthrough and a Windows 10 VM

Nov 19 2016 by Joep Piscaer

tsmith.co Tim's Tech Thoughts @tsmith_co

Super nice guy, got to hang out with him at a VMworld 2015 where I knew pretty much nobody. Always insightful with his posts and tweets.

Virtualization is Life! @anthonyspiteri

Recent Veeam hire who helped resolve an issue that some Xeon D owners were initially seeing with vSphere 6.5. Now that he's with Veeam, not sure if his listing here will remain, wanted to be sure to grab it while I could.

Disclosure

TinkerTry takes extreme care to protect visitors by using only one ad network, BuySellAds, which has never had a security issue to date, and are very commonly used in the virtualization community. Their CEO seems to get what's going on with ad blockers, evident in his recent post. I regularly receive lucrative offers from various companies looking to have me inject javascript trackers into TinkerTry, which I of course turn down.

Veeam has been an advertiser on many virtualization sites for years now, and Veeam is currently running a BuySellAds-purchased advertisement along the top of TinkerTry as well. All TinkerTry advertisement goes through third party BuySellAds. None of my articles are sponsored posts, and note that there are currently no affiliate links for Veeam Endpoint Backup FREE, or any of their other products. TinkerTry.com, LLC is not a Veeam Pro Partner, but I am a Veeam Vanguard Program member who receives no goods or services, only briefings and occasional early access. There are no commissions for any Veeam products folks buy after reading one of my articles.

I reserve and exercise the right to freely write about topics that I choose, whenever I choose to, an essential part of what makes blogging about home virtualization labs, storage, and backup so much fun for me. I tend to feature stuff I actually use, not just write about.