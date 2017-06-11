Intel Optane M.2 16GB/32GB consumer NVMe SSDs for Windows caching are not fast as VMware VMFS, but 800GB DC P4800X will perform as VMFS or vSAN
Backstory
There has been months of build-up surrounding the Optane product launch, with a consumer friendly use case that I outlined here:
- XPoint Storage Accelerator arrives in Kaby Lake ThinkPads in early 2017 as a really fast 16GB NVMe cache for its Intel RST RAID volume
Dec 29 2016
essentially speeding up your C: drive in Windows for all frequently accessed data and programs.
Later on, the PCIe Optane cards clearly intended for the datacenter emerged, with 3 different use cases. They'll likely soon be followed up with a more general purpose consumer version. This PCIe form factor is not yet widely-available for testing yes, in capacities up to 800GB. All Optane products feature this very new 3D XPoint based storage/memory onboard, see:
Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X Series can be ultra fast vSAN cache, storage, or RHEL/SLES 8x memory extender using Intel Memory Drive Technology
Mar 21 2017
- Paul Braren and Allyn Malventano discuss NAND SSD's rough start, M.2 NVMe, and how 3D XPoint will get even faster
Apr 09 2017
This weekend, it was finally time time to tinker with my just-arrived Intel Optane M.2 drive as plain old storage. Well, not just any storage, but presumably very fast NVMe storage. Just how fast is the first question.
I should be very clear here, Optane M.2 modules only come in 16GB and 32GB sizes right now. Given this tiny size, it's even clearer that they're only intended to accelerate (cache) slower drives very new Optane ready laptops and desktops. Those tests have shown impressive results for accelerating boot timnes and applications. But these tests weren't comparing performance of Optane to drives like the new Samsung 960 EVO or PRO M.2 NVMe SSDs, when used as a normal NVMe storage device. I was curious.
Given Intel's consumer focus here, I knew full well that I was highly unlikely to find drivers or firmware that'd specifically call out VMware. Heck, they're so new, wasn't even sure a new firmware for them would be release yet, and whether those update tools will be Windows-only.
All that aside, it didn't take me long to spot the driver VIB for ESXi 6.5 over at My VMware, which could work much as an earlier release of this same driver did before, greatly accelerating NVMe speeds when I tested the Intel 750 Series under ESXi 6.0 back in 2015.
VMware ESXi 6.5 NVMe Driver for Intel
Unsupported and Unintended Use
I just wanted to get my hands on an affordable (under $100) taste of Optane that is available now, to see how things would go when installing it into my SuperServer's PCIe slot (using any adapter card) or right on my motherboard's M.2 slot, both benefitting from full PCIe 3.0 x 4 speeds.
Sad Trombone Moment
Turns out I got the same low performance numbers with this Optane, either using a PCIe card adapter, or right on the motherboard's M.2 slot. These results were considerably lower than my Samsung 950 PRO, 960 EVO, and 960 PRO M.2 NVMe drives, which were also formatted as VMFS. Especially writes. Darn. Was hoping 3D XPoint would be able to shine even in such an affordable package, but my hopes are so far unrealized, at least with the drivers I tested so far under ESXi.
Test Hardware and Software
For my first tests seen in the video below, you'll see the 32GB drive was installed in my Supermicro SuperServer Xeon D-1541 Bundle 2 system that's at IPMI 3.52 and BIOS 1.2 set to my Recommended BIOS settings, running VMware ESXi easily updated to 6.5.0d, with Windows 10 Creators Update running ATTO Disk Benchmark 2.47.
Test Steps Taken in the Video Below
Here's an outline of what you'll see me do, in the video below, recorded live as I went, with voice-over:
- format 100% of the available 32GB of space as VMFS 6.81
- used vSphere Client (HTML5) to deploy two Windows 10 VMs from my "Golden Master" Template that uses VMware Paravirtual instead of the default LSI Logic SAS, with essentially the same speeds for both SCSI types here. I placed one VM on the Samsung 960 EVO, the other on the Intel Optane 32GB M.2
- booted both VMs
- ran ATTO Disk Benchmark on both VMs on the same host concurrently
- ran ATTO Disk Benchmark on each VM sequentially, disappointing Optane speeds
- added Intel NVMe VIB, rebooted
- ran ATTO Disk Benchmark on each VM sequentially, same disappointing Optane speeds
- deactivated VMware NVMe VIB, rebooted
- ran ATTO Disk Benchmark on the Optane VM, the 960 EVO VM vanished due to missing VMware NVMe driver, same disappointing Optane speeds
Closing Thoughts
Remember, these drives are meant mostly for fast read speeds, for cache. This is just a first look, not the end of the story. The tinkering won't end here. I should also test under Windows 10 with the Optane formatted as NTFS. I'd also like to test with VMware vSAN 6.6 anyway, even though it's completely unsupported. Backup first, and see what happens! I don't have 4 hosts to do vSAN right though, only 2. So I'll have to get a bit creative.
Remember, these little M.2 modules aren't the same as the DC P4800X that proclaimed full vSAN support on day 0:
- vSAN Got a 2.5x Performance Increase: Thank You Intel Optane!
Mar 19 2017 by Michael Haag
For vSAN, the results demonstrate that the Intel Optane NVMe SSDs provide an extremely high-performance caching device for write-intensive workloads. Customers can see immediate benefits for applications like VDI persistent storage use cases and next-generation applications such as Big Data, video streaming and real time streaming analytics.**
An All-Flash vSAN system comprised of Optane-based NVMe cache devices delivers a very scalable and performant HCI solution for next-gen apps in the modern data center.
Eventually getting my hands on the PCIe based P4800X at some later date should be interesting!
How to disable the VMware NVMe driver
esxcli system module set --enabled=false --module="nvme"
How to verify which NVMe driver(s) is/are installed
esxcli software vib list | grep nvme
How to see also active drivers
esxcli system module list | more
How to make changes active
reboot
How to re-enable the VMware NVMe driver
esxcli system module set --enabled=false --module="nvme"`
reboot
Summary of the two driver VIBs I worked with
Here were looking at the relevant subset of active drivers that are discussed in the video, when both were set to active. I learned that the first driver listed by VMware is named nvme and is used for the Samsung 960 EVO SSD, and the second driver by Intel named intel-nvme is used by the Intel Optane M.2 SSD.
esxcli system module list | more
Name Is Loaded Is Enabled
----------------------------- --------- ----------
nvme true true
intel-nvme true true
Video
