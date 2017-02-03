How to easily update your VMware Hypervisor to ESXi 6.5.0.a

This article is a work in progress, with refinement to the screenshots pending, as well as creation of an updated video. It's intended for a test/lab environment only.

VMware ESXi 6.5.0 a Release Notes ESXi 6.5.0a | 02 FEB 2017 | ISO Build 4887370

Warning - vCenter/VCSA 6.x should be upgraded to 6.5.0.a before upgrading your host(s) to ESXi 6.5.0.a. I haven't personally tested the vCSA 6.5.0.a upgrade procedure quite yet. You are proceeding at your own risk!

All the background story on how this easy ESXCLI upgrade method came about was covered in my earlier articles:

No new license needed to go from 6.0.x to 6.5.0.a! Users of the free hypervisor and folks who can't download the GA Offline bundle now have a path forward as well!

Once you've completed ALL of the following preparation steps:

upgraded to VCSA 6.5.0.a ensured your ESXi 6.0.x host has a working internet connection reviewed the release notes reviewed How to easily update your VMware Hypervisor to ESXi 6.0 Update 2 for the full back story that includes some warnings about potential gotchas/driver issues backed up the ESXi 6.0 you've already got, using something like one of the home-lab-friendly techniques such as using USB Image Tools, as detailed by Florian Grehl here

you can now safely continue with this simple approach to upgrading your lab environment. Unsupported, at your own risk, see the full disclaimer at below left.

What's nice about this ESXCLI upgrade method is that its super simple and convenient, and you don't have to worry about logging in to My VMware and downloading your ESXi 6.5.0.a ISO:

Name: VMware-VMvisor-Installer-201701001-4887370.x86_64.iso

Release Date: 2017-02-02

Build Number: 4887370

Download and upgrade to 6.5.0.a using the patch directly from the VMware Online Depot

The entire process including reboot is usually well under 15 minutes. Triple clicking on a codce line highlights the whole thing.

Open an SSH session (eg. PuTTY) to your ESXi 6.0.x server

(if you forgot to enable SSH, here's how) Turn on maintenance mode, or ensure you've set your ESXi host to automatically gracefully shutdown all VMs upon host reboot, or shutdown all the VMs gracefully that you care about, including VCSA. Firewall open http - Paste the one line below into into your SSH session, then press enter: esxcli network firewall ruleset set -e true -r httpClient More details about the firewall here. Patch - Paste the line below into into your SSH session, then hit enter and wait while nothing seems to happen, taking somewhere between roughly 3 to 10 minutes: esxcli software profile update -p ESXi-6.5.0-20170104001-standard -d https://hostupdate.vmware.com/software/VUM/PRODUCTION/main/vmw-depot-index.xml Wait time depending mostly on the the speed of the ESXi's connection to the internet, and a little on the speed of the storage media that ESXi is installed on. Firewall close http - Paste the line below into into your SSH session: esxcli network firewall ruleset set -e false -r httpClient If you turned on maintenance mode earlier, remember to turn maintenance mode off. Type reboot and hit return (to restart your ESXi server), or use your favorite ESXi UI to restart the host. After the reboot is done, it would be a good idea to test login using ESXi host client, pointing your browser to the IP or hostname of your just-graded server, to be sure everthing seems to be working right.

You're done!

Special thanks to VMware ESXi Patch Tracker by Andreas Peetz at the VMware Front Experience Blog.

Here's how my upgrade from 6.5 build 4564106 to 6.5.0.a build 4887370 looked, right after the 3 minute download/patch. Note that I omitted the firewall close http step.

Yep, it worked! This is called the DCUI, using Supermicro's iKVM HTML5 UI to show you what my console looked like after the patch & reboot.

ESXi Host client view of build 4887370.

That's it! When the reboot is complete, you'll see for yourself that you now have the latest ESXi, Build 4887370, as pictured above. Now you have more spare time to read more TinkerTry articles!

By the way, you could use VMware Update Manager on a Windows system or VM, but for one-off upgrades typical in a small home lab, pasting these 1 or 2 lines of code is pretty darn easy.

Depending upon your ESXi firewall configuration, if the above command results in a network related error such as:

'NoneType' object has no attribute 'close'

then you skipped the firewall configuration step above, try again!

Looking ahead, since VUM is now built into VCSA 6.5, this will add another way to do future upgrades and patches, even in a small home lab environment.

Potential SATA and Realtek NIC gotchas

If you find some of your SATA/AHCI datastores disappear from view after this upgrade, worry not, the VMFS datastores are still there, you just can't see them. This article should still save you:

