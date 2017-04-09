Paul Braren and Allyn Malventano discuss SSD NAND's rough start, M.2 NVMe, and how 3D XPoint gets even better soon

If you're looking for a deep dive into the history of consumer and enterprise SSDs that stretches back about 9 years now, right through to today's NVMe and 3D XPoint (which Intel calls Optane and Micron calls QuantX), and tomorrow's NVDIMMs, then you're in the right place!

This audio I recently recorded with PC Perspective's Allyn Malventano is intended for the home lab enthusiast. We discuss how far SSD tech has come since the original consumer 2.5" SSD called the Intel X25-M (80GB, about $900), and where it's headed in the future. We also touch upon the use of SATA SSDs versus NVMe SSDs under VMware ESXi.

This is an audio-only segment, 1 hour and 15 minutes in length. "Allyn Malventano discusses SSD NAND's rough start, M.2 NVMe, and how 3D XPoint gets even better soon". Hope you enjoyed this audio learning experience. Please feel free to give feedback by leaving a comment.

Here's just a brief back story, to paint a picture of how this informal, unscripted recording came to be, from two early adopter/bleeding edge kind of guys. I'm one of those guys, Paul Braren of TinkerTry.com, and I've been to roughly 35 of the 50 United States doing consulting, I had actually been to Cincinnati's airport before, which is actually at the northern edge of Kentucky. This time I was all over Ohio to meet with customers and to help out at the Cincinnati's VMware vSAN SociaLab, a guided hands-on lab sponsored by VMware AND Intel. vSAN is when you aggregate individual disks into a pool of fast storage using 10GbE networking, and this recording is all about the technical underpinnings that make All Flash vSANs possible.

FLORENCE Y'ALL

So while near Kentucky, I reached out to a PC enthusiast and self-made storage expert who you are about to hear, an ex-navy guy named Allyn Malventano. He's living in the Florence Kentucky area just a few miles south of Cincinnati, a town where the huge water tower seen from the highway says Florence Y'All. This is also the hometown of PC Perspective Fonder Ryan Shrout, and his recording studio, where the weekly PC Perspective podcast and videos are produced that I've so enjoyed for many years. Allyn has done so much in his career before becoming the Storage Editor at PC Perspective, and I've referenced his work hundreds of times these past 6 years of writing at TinkerTry because his work is incredibly technical and in-depth storage coverage, with his segment on the weekly podcast bringing his hardware tests to life, supplementing the learning so nicely. Listen in as I attempt to moderate the discussion, my first time doing this sort of work in a real studio with great microphones, face-to-face, without the usual Skype or Google Hangout lag, doing my best to keep the conversation flowing in a somewhat chronological manner.

This audio was recording Wednesday April 6 2017, just before Allyn went on the air at pcper.com/live for the weekly 10pm eastern recording. If you enjoyed this storage conversation, please consider subscribing to the YouTube Channels for PC Perspective and/or TinkerTry, and you can follow Allyn @malventano and me, Paul Braren, @paulbraren. Thank you for listening.

All links to PC Perspective, Optane, 3D XPoint, and NVDIMM.